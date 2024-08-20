Belarus deploys aviation and air defence forces on border with Ukraine

The Belarusian military has deployed aviation and air defence forces near the border with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by AR.

On national television, Major General Andrei Lukianovich, commander of the Belarusian air defence forces, said they had deployed anti-aircraft missiles and soldiers from the radio engineering corps near the Ukrainian border. The statement came a day after self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko announced the deployment of a third of the country's military along the border.

The AR reminded that the Belarusian army has about 60,000 soldiers in total.

