ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4764 visitors online
News Defense
838 12

Ministry of Defense has purchased drones worth UAH 30 billion since beginning of year

дрони

Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Procurement Agency has purchased UAVs and unmanned aerial systems for UAH 30 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"In total, more than 350 thousand drones have been contracted. These include the most popular FPV and Mavic drones, as well as expensive reconnaissance and attack aircraft drones that can operate deep behind enemy lines," the statement said.

Deputy Defense Minister Klimenkov noted that 95% of the purchased drones are Ukrainian-made.

See more: Mykolaiv hands over batch of drones to police special forces. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (1597) Defense Ministry (1658) defense (784) drones (2294) Defense Procurement Agency (50)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 