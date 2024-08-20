Ministry of Defense has purchased drones worth UAH 30 billion since beginning of year
Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Procurement Agency has purchased UAVs and unmanned aerial systems for UAH 30 billion.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.
"In total, more than 350 thousand drones have been contracted. These include the most popular FPV and Mavic drones, as well as expensive reconnaissance and attack aircraft drones that can operate deep behind enemy lines," the statement said.
Deputy Defense Minister Klimenkov noted that 95% of the purchased drones are Ukrainian-made.
