Mykolaiv community hands over batch of drones to police special forces. PHOTOS

Mykolaiv community handed over a batch of drones to the police special forces defending Ukraine on the frontline.

This was announced by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkievich, Censor.NET reports.

"Drones have already proved their effectiveness in this war, so there can never be too many of them. We need more and more. We will continue to support the troops! Let these drones help to "minus" even more Russian terrorists," the statement said.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the National Police and the National Police Department in Mykolaiv region, together with the Security and Defence Forces, have been actively involved in the defence of the state. I am grateful to the mayor and the deputy corps for resolving the issue of the transfer of drones. This equipment will help in our direct combat work," said Serhii Makhno, Head of the National Police in the Mykolaiv region.

