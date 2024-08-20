Attack on Ternopil region: Concentration of chlorine in air exceeded 4-10 times

After a night attack by the Russian Federation on an industrial facility in the Ternopil region, the concentration of chlorine in the air was 4-10 times higher.

This was stated by the Director General of the Ternopil Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Oksana Chaichuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"At the norm of 0.1 milligrams per cubic metre, there is an excess of 0.4 to 1.01. From 4 to 10 times in the air. We advise Ternopil residents to limit prolonged exposure to the outdoors. Restrict the access of atmospheric air to closed rooms. If possible, use a recuperator. Cover windows and doors with damp sheets so that chlorine in the air binds to water and does not enter the room. We also urge you to limit your stay at water bodies," she said.

Employees of pre-schools were advised to keep children inside the premises. Parents are advised to pick up their children from kindergartens whenever possible and leave them at home until further notice.

Commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations are also being urgently convened.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 20 August 2024, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. During the air raid, explosions were heard in some regions, including Ternopil. In the morning, Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal urged residents to close their windows, as the smell of burning could be felt in the air.

Later, it became known that the Russians had launched a drone strike on an industrial facility in Ternopil.