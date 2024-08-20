KABs’ strike at concentration of equipment and personnel in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian tactical aviation struck the occupiers' air defence systems in the Donetsk sector.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"We struck with guided aerial bombs at the concentration of occupants' equipment and personnel in the Donetsk sector," the commander noted.

