Ukrainian fighter jet strikes with AASM Hammer at underground command post of ruscists in Kursk direction. VIDEO

A Ukrainian fighter jet strikes an AASM Hammer guided missile at a Russian underground command post in the Kursk region.

The video was published by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian aviation is conducting daily strikes on enemy targets in the Kursk sector. In the video, a Ukrainian fighter jet denazifies an underground enemy control centre with an AASM Hammer guided missile," he said.

