Soldiers of 95th SAAB fire at occupiers in Kursk region from "Marder" infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Polissia Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces fire at Russian troops from an infantry fighting vehicle Marder during an assault in the village of Malaya Loknya, Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Well-equipped firing points and combat positions of the Russians came under a powerful attack by the Polissia paratroopers. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower, equipment and other material resources," the military added.

