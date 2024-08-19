SOF fighters eliminate Russian military in Kursk region. VIDEO

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated their work in detecting and eliminating Russian servicemen in the Kursk region.

The command of the Special Operations Forces made a corresponding entry on its telegram page, Censor.NET reports.

"Enemy soldiers are trying to take cover in industrial zones, equipped positions and civilian buildings. Soldiers of one of the units of the Ukrainian Special Forces demonstrate part of their work to identify and destroy enemy forces," the statement said.

The Command notes that ambushes, assaults, artillery targeting and capturing prisoners are "the daily work of SOF operators in enemy territory".

