Enemy lost over 1000 troops in eastern sector over last day

The defence forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy forces, depleting the enemy along the entire line of contact.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by the "Khortytskyi Viter" Telegram channel.

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction - in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" as of 19.08.2024 are as follows:

  • personnel – 1169;
  • tanks – 5;
  • armoured combat vehicles  – 23;
  • cannons and mortars  – 46;
  • anti-tank weapons  – 1;
  • EW means – 2;
  • motor vehicles  – 71;
  • special equipment  – 24;
  • UAVs – 715;
  • shelters – 98;
  • ammunition depots – 11;
  • fuel and lubricants depots  – 1.

