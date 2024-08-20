Enemy attacks power engineers’ brigade in Kharkiv region - Ministry of Energy
In the Kharkiv region, a repair team of a regional power company was fired upon, without any casualties.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.
"Kharkiv region: a repair team of a regional power company came under enemy fire. The staff and equipment were not injured," the statement said.
The shelling also caused a fire at a substation in Sumy region. Household consumers lost power. The fire has been extinguished.
