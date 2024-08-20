Enemy attacked Pokrovsk at night: social facility and 12 high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 20 August, Russian troops shelled the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, damaging a social facility and 12 high-rise buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Pokrovsk CMA.

As of 10:00 a.m., the Contact Centre has already received 110 calls from residents about property damage.

As for the victims, no calls to medical care were recorded.

The final consequences of the shelling are being investigated.

Read more: Forced evacuation of children has begun in Pokrovsk community: there are almost 4,000 children









