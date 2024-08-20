Ukraine’s operation in Kursk region has nothing to do with EU accession process - European Commission

The European Commission has stressed that Ukraine has the right to defend itself while conducting an operation in the Kursk region.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

Thus, he was asked to comment on the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region in view of Ukraine's status as a candidate for EU membership.

"Ukraine is waging a defensive war against a brutal aggressor, which has been going on for three years. What we see on the battlefield - in Ukraine or on Russian territory - is only the result and consequence of Putin's illegal actions. Ukraine has an absolute right to defend itself and this has nothing to do with the EU accession process, as it is a parallel track between Ukraine and the European Union," Stano said.

Watch more: Paratroopers show off Russia’s latest T-90M "Proryv" tank in Kursk region. VIDEO