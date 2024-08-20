Paratroopers show off trophy Russia’s latest T-90M "Proryv" tank in Kursk region. VIDEO

The 4th Tank Division of the Russian Armed Forces, which, among other enemy units, was supposed to prevent the breakthrough of the Kursk region's border, lost its latest T-90M "Proryv" tank with a grill.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

The "pride of the Russian defence industry" was trophied by Ukrainian soldiers, as a few days ago another similar vehicle was renamed "Pirizhok" by the soldiers of the 80th Air Assault Galician Brigade, the publication added.

