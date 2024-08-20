ENG
Our fighters disabled tank, destroyed enemy’s armoured vehicle and attacked occupiers’ positions. VIDEO

Border guards' night bombers destroyed enemy engineering equipment and an armoured vehicle, disabled a tank and inflicted fire damage on the enemy's positions in the Vovchansk sector.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

