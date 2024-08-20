Head of Kamianka village in Kherson region to be tried for working for occupiers

The occupying head of Kamianka, Kakhovka district, Kherson region, will be tried for collaboration. Prosecutors have sent an indictment to the court.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region.

In September 2022, the 50-year-old woman took up the position of the so-called "head of the Kamianske of the Kakhovka MCA".

The accused facilitated the establishment of the illegal authority and was responsible for its functioning.

"She personally hired people, monitored compliance with the regime. She obliged individuals and legal entities to obey the occupation administration. She exercised general management of local utilities," the prosecutor's office said.

The special pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.