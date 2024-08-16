Marines destroy enemy’s "Pantsir-S1" ADMGS in Kherson region. VIDEO
In Kherson region, soldiers of the 140th separate reconnaissance battalion of the Ukrainian Marines destroyed a Russian self-propelled air defense missile and gun system "Pantsyr-S1".
The corresponding video was published by the telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy, Censor.NET reports.
