Marines destroy enemy’s "Pantsir-S1" ADMGS in Kherson region. VIDEO

In Kherson region, soldiers of the 140th separate reconnaissance battalion of the Ukrainian Marines destroyed a Russian self-propelled air defense missile and gun system "Pantsyr-S1".

The corresponding video was published by the telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy, Censor.NET reports.

