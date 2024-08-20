Ruscists attacked suburb of Kherson: 2 people injured
Russian troops attacked a suburb of Kherson from a UAV, injuring 2 people.
This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.
"In Kindiika, a 62-year-old man who was on the street was hit by an enemy UAV. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his foot."
A 36-year-old resident of Sadove was injured in the yard of his own house when explosives were dropped from a drone. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs," the statement said.
Both victims were taken to hospital for medical care.
