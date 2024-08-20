ENG
Wounded occupant blows himself up with grenade in Kramatorsk sector. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk sector, fighters of the "Phoenix" attack drones destroyed a dozen enemy shelters - 4 occupants were killed and 2 wounded.

According to Censor.NET, one of the Russian soldiers decided to commit suicide after being wounded. The wounded occupier committed suicide on the battlefield by detonating a grenade.

In addition, three D-30 howitzers, one MT-12 "Rapier" and one D-20 cannon were damaged. A light armoured MT-LB multipurpose tractor and a passenger car of Russian troops were destroyed.

