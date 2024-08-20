Russians shell Kostiantynivka: one person killed, another injured

On the afternoon of August 20, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. One person was killed and one wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"1 person was killed and 1 wounded as a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka. The town came under enemy fire again this afternoon," he wrote.

The Russians also damaged 4 high-rise buildings, a shop and a car.

"Staying in Donetsk region, especially in frontline communities, is dangerous! Be responsible! Evacuate!" called Filashkin.

As a reminder, on August 19, the Pokrovsk community began a forced evacuation of children due to the pace at which the Russian army is advancing toward Pokrovsk.