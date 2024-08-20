Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: Nikopol and three communities attacked
During the day on 20 August, Russian troops attacked several districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about it.
"Today, the aggressor fired at the area again. The occupiers fired from artillery and used UAVs. They attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrovka communities," he wrote.
Lysak noted that two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.
No people were injured.
According to updated information, the wounded in the morning attack is 21 years old. He was hospitalised in moderate condition.
The gas station was vandalised.
