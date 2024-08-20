In absence of force majeure, it will probably be possible to avoid power outages next week - Kudrytskyi

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, said that if there are no force majeure events, it is likely that power outages will be avoided next week.

According to Censor.NET, he said this on Hromadske Radio.

"As long as the heat wave persists (fortunately, it looks like it won't last very long), there will be certain shortage hours during each day, each working day. As you can see, these are mostly evening hours, when consumption is highest. And in such evening hours, one or two queues of outages may be applied. At the end of the week, we expect that a certain decrease in the heat, as well as the commissioning of additional power units at certain power plants, will allow us to compensate for the deficit. And let's hope that next week we will be able to avoid blackouts," explained Kudrytskyi.

He also spoke about the cost and efficiency of protective structures at Ukrenergo's facilities.

"Many critical infrastructure facilities have perimeter protection built around them. This protection consists of big bags or gabions filled with sand, which protect such facilities from debris - if, for example, a missile or some other munition explodes at a certain distance from the equipment. Our protection is designed to protect critical equipment from a direct hit, because, unfortunately, Shaheds can be quite accurate, and it is impossible to do with just first-level protection. Therefore, these are rather large structures, each of which takes more than two thousand cubic meters of concrete, hundreds of tons of reinforcement and metal floor beams," said the CEO of Ukrenergo.

