Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 60,3010 (+1,210), 8,522 tanks, 17,216 artillery systems, 16,542 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Втрати РФ

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 60,3010 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.08.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 603,010 (+1,210) people,

tanks ‒ 8522 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,542 (+21) units,

artillery systems – 17,216 (+60) units,

MLRS – 1166 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 928 (+2) units,

aircraft - 367 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 13902 (+38),

cruise missiles ‒ 2442 (+4),

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23,221 (+79) units,

special equipment ‒ 2887 (+2)

Загальні бойові втрати РФ від початку війни

