Border guards strike at occupants’ "holes" in Siversk sector. VIDEO

FPV drones of the "Revenge" brigade strike at the occupants' "holes" in the Siversk sector.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"While destroying one of the enemy's hideouts, border guards filmed an interesting moment. The invader came out of the hideout holding a drone. Later, he disconnected something from it and threw the drone away, and hid in a "hole". However, this did not save him either," the military added.

