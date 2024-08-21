Occupants advance near 5 settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops advanced, in particular, in Pivdenne and Druzhba districts of Donetsk region.
This is reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy advanced in Pivnichne, Druzhba, Zavitne, near Novohrodivka and Hryhorivka. Fighting continues in New York," the statement said.
The analysts added that the map of the Ukrainian troops' operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation will be updated the next day.
