ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10124 visitors online
News War
211 0

Russians shelled Kherson region yesterday: 1 person was killed, 15 others were wounded, including 4 children

Херсонщина

On 21 August, Russian troops actively shelled Kherson and the region. 1 person was killed and 15 others were injured. Several civilian buildings, 3 high-rise buildings and 21 private houses were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Antonivka, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Zelenivka, Nadezhdivka, Poniativka, Fedorivka, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Sadove, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Shylova Balka, Zmiivka, Zamozhne, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Shliakhove, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Read more: As result of drone attacks on evening of August 20, 9 people injured in Kherson and region, including 14-year-old teenager

"The Russian military hit an educational and medical institution, administrative buildings, a catering establishment and a farm; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 high-rise buildings and 21 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a water pipeline, a well and private cars," Prokudin wrote.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 15 others were injured, including 4 children.

Author: 

shoot out (12866) Prokudin Oleksandr (47) Khersonska region (2019)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 