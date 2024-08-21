Russians shelled Kherson region yesterday: 1 person was killed, 15 others were wounded, including 4 children

On 21 August, Russian troops actively shelled Kherson and the region. 1 person was killed and 15 others were injured. Several civilian buildings, 3 high-rise buildings and 21 private houses were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Antonivka, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Zelenivka, Nadezhdivka, Poniativka, Fedorivka, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Sadove, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Shylova Balka, Zmiivka, Zamozhne, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Shliakhove, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

"The Russian military hit an educational and medical institution, administrative buildings, a catering establishment and a farm; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 high-rise buildings and 21 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a water pipeline, a well and private cars," Prokudin wrote.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 15 others were injured, including 4 children.