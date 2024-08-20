As result of drone attacks on evening of August 20, 9 people injured in Kherson and region, including 14-year-old teenager

In the afternoon, four men and a 14-year-old teenager were injured in an attack by Russian drones in Kherson. The occupiers also attacked Antonivka in the Kherson region - four men were injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Enemy UAV activity in Kherson:

A 70-year-old man in a car was hit by a Russian drone in Kherson. An ambulance team took him to the hospital. The victim sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his face.

A 36-year-old resident of Kherson, who came under Russian fire this afternoon, sought medical assistance. The man sustained mine-blast trauma and contusion.

At about six o'clock in the evening, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The 53-year-old man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital in moderate condition for medical care.

A local resident was injured in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson as a result of Russian shelling. He went to the hospital on his own. The 30-year-old man was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and contusion. His condition is light. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

A child was injured in a hostile attack when the occupiers struck at Dniprovskyi district. The 14-year-old boy sustained an explosive injury, wounds to his torso and leg. He was hospitalized.

Read more: Enemy is active in Pokrovsk direction, where it has already made 34 attempts to attack - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Kherson region

On August 20, 2024, around 5:40 p.m., the Russian military attacked Antonivka using a UAV. They dropped explosives near a local store. The explosion injured four local residents. Three men were taken to the hospital, another was treated on the spot.

Also, the head of the MMA Mrochko reported a power outage as a result of shelling in Blahovishchenske village of the Komyshany starosta district, partially in the village of Tekstylne. A large part of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson is also without electricity. In part of Dniprovskyi district, there is no water in high-rise buildings due to the lack of electricity, as pumping stations are not working.

"We ask for understanding of this situation," Mrochko addressed the residents.

Read more: Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson - woman is injured