Enemy is active in Pokrovsk direction, where it has already made 34 attempts to attack - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

As of 16:00, the number of hostile attacks totalled 87. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where it conducted more than a third of all attacks.

The situation in the north

The border areas of the Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. In particular, the settlements of Bachevsk, Mykhailivske, Riasne, and Pokrovsk were hit by artillery fire. The enemy also fired twice at Slavhorod from multiple rocket launchers.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops six times in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi. Two combat engagements are currently taking place in Vovchansk.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction six times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka and in the direction of Lozova and Novoozynove. One firefight is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units, supported by aviation, continue to attack in the areas of Makiivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka, and Dibrova. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled nine enemy attacks in this direction. The situation is under control.

Fighting continues in the Siversk direction, with the enemy attacking near Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, and Pereizne, the occupiers attempted to break through our defences four times and dropped seven aerial bombs on Serebrianka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assault operations near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka. They also launched unguided aerial attacks in the area of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks is currently 14. Today, the enemy is attacking near the towns of New York, Nelipovka, Toretsk, and Zalizne. Our defenders are giving the enemy a worthy fight back, 13 engagements have already been completed and the battle is ongoing. The aggressor's aircraft attacked Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles and Toretsk and Nelipivka with eleven KABs.

The largest number of combat engagements was registered in the Pokrovsk direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 34 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Mykhailivka, Kalynivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptychy, Skuchne and attacked towards Zelenyi Pole. The defence forces have already repelled 24 enemy attacks, and ten combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked our units seven times, trying to advance near Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, and Karlivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops once.

Fighting in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, Novoyakovlivka and Novopavlivka were attacked by KABs and Novoandriivka and Lobkove by unguided aerial vehicles. At the same time, enemy units tried to advance in the direction of Novodanyivka, but to no avail.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks.