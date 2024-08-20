He blows up headquarters with Storm-Z battalion commander: Russian soldier Silver defected to Ukraine

As a result of the special operation "Reeds" by the "I Want to Live" project and the Legion "Freedom of Russia", a 24-year-old Russian soldier with the call sign "Silver" blew up the headquarters with officers and a commander of the Storm-Z unit and defected to the side of Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine told about the operation, Censor.NET reports.

What prompted the Russian to side with Ukraine?

It is noted that in the winter of 2024, a Russian FPV pilot with the call sign "Silver" got in touch with the Russian Freedom Legion.

According to him, he was motivated to cooperate with Ukraine by the systematic war crimes and other crimes committed by the Russian command, including extrajudicial executions, beatings and extortion in the occupation unit.

Watch more: Wounded occupant blows himself up with grenade in Kramatorsk sector. VIDEO

For several months, the soldier had been passing important information to the Legion: the location of Russian forces and equipment, their plans, and tasks in a particular area of the frontline.

Russian blows up a butcher commander: details of Operation Ocheret

Then, at a convenient moment, Silver threw a grenade into the ventilation hole in the basement of the headquarters of the occupation unit 'Storm', where his commander and other Russian officers were sleeping.

There were about 15 people in the basement. In this room, there was a pipe right above the bed where the commander was sleeping. It went out into the street next to the entrance, and we decided to throw a grenade or two into this pipe so that they would explode next to them," he said.

Read more: Ruscists attacked suburb of Kherson: 2 people injured

After the case was completed, the Russian fled via a pre-arranged route and crossed into the territory controlled by Ukraine.

He is currently undergoing a basic training course as a recruit of the Freedom of Russia Legion to fight the criminal Putin regime, the DIU added.