4 Shaheds were shot down over Vinnytsia, civil infrastructure was damaged

On the night of August 21, air defense forces shot down four attack drones over the Vinnytsia region. The debris damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the first deputy head of the Vinnytsia RMA Natalia Zabolotna.

"On the night of August 21, a total of 8 UAVs entered the region. According to the results of the air defense operation, 4 UAVs were shot down.

There is damage to windows in the civil infrastructure building and one residential building, as well as the roof of another residential building," she said.

There were no casualties.

