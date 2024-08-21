Soldiers of 72nd SMB destroyed eight enemy armoured vehicles and repelled attack by occupiers near Novomykhailivka. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Bulava" unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Cossacks repelled an attack by the occupiers near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed or damaged eight enemy armoured vehicles and several occupants during the battle.
