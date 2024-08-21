He praised Putin and called for support for ruscists: SSU detains UOC-MP priest in Vinnytsia region

A priest of the Kalynivka Deanery of the UOC-MP in Vinnytsia region justified Russian aggression against Ukraine and expected the arrival of the occupiers in the region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the SSU press service.

Thus, according to the Security Service, in his communication with believers, the archpriest praised Putin and called for support for ruscists. He also spread pro-Kremlin narratives among the faithful of the religious community via Telegram.

"The examination confirmed the facts of criminal actions aimed at undermining the socio-political situation in the region. During the searches in the suspect's apartment, a mobile phone and computer equipment were seized, which he used to spread hostile propaganda," the statement said.

The priest was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

He is being held under round-the-clock house arrest. He faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

