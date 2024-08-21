Explosion occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk: "shahed" was flying towards city (updated)

The explosion occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.

The Air Force warned about the movement of an attack UAV in the direction of the city.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, the head of the RMA, later said that during an air raid alert at noon, the enemy attacked the regional center of Prykarpattia. There were no casualties or damage.

Watch more: Civilians were tortured in Kharkiv region: Six Russians were informed of suspicion. VIDEO