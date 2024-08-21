Civilians were tortured in Kharkiv region: Six Russians were informed of suspicion. VIDEO

Six Russian soldiers who tortured civilians during the occupation of the Kharkiv region have been served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The suspects are servicemen of the 3rd rifle platoon of the 4th rifle company of the 1st rifle battalion of the 202nd motorized rifle regiment of the so-called 'LPR' and the chief of staff of the battalion of the 126th regiment of the National Guard of the Russian Federal National Guard.

During the occupation of the village of Savintsy and the village of Dovhalivka in the Izium district in March 2022, the occupiers held pro-Ukrainian citizens in torture chambers and abused them. The occupiers used physical and psychological violence and torture to obtain information from the detainees about the Ukrainian military and local residents who assisted the AFU.

"The victims were tied behind their backs, beaten, and shot with automatic weapons near them, some were taken to the forest and mock executions. People were held in inhumane conditions, without access to food, water, and in unsanitary conditions. One of the illegally detained men was stabbed several times in the leg by Russian soldiers and turned the knife in the wound to inflict as much pain as possible," the statement said.

One of the victims is a deputy of the Savyn village council.

Read: Lubinets appeals to UN and ICRC after video of severed head of Ukrainian soldier

"His interrogation was personally conducted by the chief of staff of the battalion of the 126th regiment of the National Guard of the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation. He threatened the MP with physical injury, namely cutting off his genitals. At that time, another suspect was beating the victim. After the abuse, the occupants left the torture chamber and threw a smoke bomb inside the room, which caused the victim to suffocate. The perpetrators dragged the man out into the yard, threw a rope around his neck, and began to squeeze him, gradually restricting his air supply. At the same time, the occupiers asked the victim questions about local guerrillas. The man lost consciousness from lack of air, they brought him to life and began to kick him while he was lying on the ground. This kind of torture was carried out several times," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

One of the victims, a 59-year-old man, sustained serious injuries incompatible with life. The other victims managed to survive.

The issue of putting the suspects on the wanted list is currently being decided.

Read it on Censor.NET: Over the past day, 1 killed and two wounded in Kharkiv region, 1 killed and two wounded in Sumy region as a result of shelling