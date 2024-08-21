Last day, as result of shelling in Kharkiv region, 1 person was killed and two were injured, in Sumy region - 1 person was killed and two were injured

The Sumy and Kharkiv RMAs told about the situation in the regions as of the morning of August 21.

Censor.NET informs about this.

The Sumy region

The Sumy RMA reported: "At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 28 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 65 explosions were recorded." In particular, the following were attacked:

Velykopysarivka district: 6 mines were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the community. There was also an airstrike by the KAB (1 explosion).

Krasnopillia district: KAB airstrikes (6 explosions), artillery shelling (8 explosions), dropping of an explosive device from an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion) were carried out.

Bilopole district: KAB airstrikes were recorded (5 explosions).

Hlukhivka district: struck by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne district: the enemy fired mortars (14 explosions), carried out an airstrike by the KAB (2 explosions), shelling by FPV drones (5 explosions).

Yunakivka district: KAB airstrikes were carried out (7 explosions).

Krolevetska district: a rocket attack (1 explosion).

Khotyn district: KAB airstrike was recorded (1 explosion).

Novoslobododa district: there was an airstrike by the KAB (4 explosions).

Esman district: there was an airstrike by the KAB (3 explosions).

Also remind, on August 20, as a result of the Russian shelling of the Sumy region, 1 person died and 2 others were injured.

Watch more: Thermal imaging FPV drone destroys golf cart with occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The Kharkiv region

Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, wrote:

4:45 p.m. Kupiansk district, village of Nechvladavka. As a result of shelling of a civilian enterprise, plastic pipes, and firewood were burning.

04:30 Izium district, Novy Mir village, outside the borders. As a result of the shelling, the grass was burning in the open area.

2:18 p.m. Kupiansk district, village of Nechvladavka. A private house, an outbuilding, and a truck were on fire as a result of the shelling from the rocket launchers.

11:30 Izium district, Hlushchenkove village. As a result of the shelling, 2 non-residential buildings and grass in an open area on an area of ​​2.5 hectares were on fire.

10:50 a.m. Kharkiv district, Kozacha Lopan village. As a result of a drone hitting a civilian car, a 61-year-old man was injured, and a 65-year-old driver was killed.

09:50 Kupiansk. A 59-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

09:45 Kupiansk district, village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk forest farm. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on an area of ​​500 square meters.

Read more: 45 thousand people to be evacuated from Sumy region - MIA