Thermal imaging FPV drone destroys golf cart with occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
An accurate hit by a thermal imaging FPV drone on a golf cart moving with enemy infantry. The work of UAV strike operators of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Forces of the National Guard of Ukraine.
The video was published on the unit's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The target was destroyed at a distance of 17 km deep into the temporarily occupied Kharkiv region.
