Municipal elections postponed in seven districts of Kursk region amid Ukrainian army offensive

The Central Election Commission of Russia has postponed the election of deputies in seven municipalities of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation due to the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the CEC.

The elections were postponed, in particular, in the Glushkovka, Belovka, Korenevo and Sudzha districts, as well as in the city of Lgov.

"The process of preparing and holding elections will be resumed with full guarantee of voter safety," the CEC said in a statement.

However, the CEC did not specify when this would happen.

Earlier, the Russian media outlet Verstka, citing sources, wrote that the CEC plans to postpone the municipal elections in the Kursk region to 2025 due to "territorial uncertainty".

