SOF fighters showed fragments of destruction of enemy equipment and bridges with crossings in Kursk region. VIDEO

Operators of the Special Operations Forces have published a video showing fragments of joint combat operations with the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the effective strikes of enemy engineering equipment in the Kursk region by the SOF operators, as well as the detection and correction of HIMARS MLRS fire on bridges and pontoon crossings.

In addition, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Defence Forces, they destroyed a cluster of equipment, a field depot of ammunition, fuel, and lubricants, an electronic warfare system, and a 152-mm D-20 cannon.

