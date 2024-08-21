With operation in Kursk region, Ukraine has shown that it is capable of active action, - "Voice" MP Kostenko

Ukraine is capable of active actions that Russia is unable to counter. Moreover, the enemy is unable to find reserves in sufficient numbers to immediately deploy them to defend its border. This was demonstrated by the operation in the Kursk region.

This was emphasised by Roman Kostenko, MP of the Voice party, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine has shown that it has crossed these red lines in terms of attacking Russian territory. Yes, it's not an easy walk, there are battles, but it is a success in many aspects: internationally, domestically, and morally and psychologically. This is a serious operation, the consequences of which will continue to be seen in the future.

Strategically, this operation has shown that Russia is not ready to defend all 3,000 kilometres of its border. Their main efforts (and these are contract soldiers who are paid huge amounts of money) are in areas where active hostilities are taking place (eastern and southern directions)," the MP explained.

According to Kostenko, although Putin understands the threat of the situation in the Kursk region, he does not have sufficient reserves to stop the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this area.

"Putin does perceive the situation in the Kursk region as a serious threat, as evidenced by our intelligence. The issue is that Russia does not have sufficient reserves in this area that can be deployed in large numbers at once to block the progress of our troops. The initiative is still on our side.

Our task is to have reserves, to form units that will pose a threat to the Russian border. After all, in order to defend it, the enemy will constantly need to look for some forces of its own," the Golos representative concluded.