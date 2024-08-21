Zelenskyy had conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: He told about adopted law on spiritual independence of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

This is stated on the President's website, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the head of state thanked His All-Holiness for his prayers for Ukraine and Ukrainians and noted the public position of the Patriarch and the Orthodox Church of Constantinople in support of our state.

The parties praised the development of cooperation at various levels, including the recent visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and discussed expectations for a return visit.

Zelenskyy spoke about the law on spiritual independence of Ukraine passed by the Verkhovna Rada, which was supported by the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations.

"An independent country and an independent people must be independent spiritually as well. Today, Moscow is losing another lever of influence on Ukraine and Ukrainians," the President said.

He assured that the state would continue to ensure the strengthening of Orthodoxy in Ukraine and promote an open dialogue between the churches.

Zelenskyy also renewed his invitation to the Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine.