"Dynamo" lost to Austrian RB Salzburg in first match of Champions League play-offs
"Dynamo" Kyiv lost to the Austrian club "Red Bull" (Salzburg) in the first match of the Champions League qualifying play-offs.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
Kyiv missed two goals, one in each halftime. In the first, Austrian winger Nene Dorgeles scored. In the second, on 49 minutes, Maurits Kjærgaard scored from the penalty spot.
The return leg will take place in Salzburg on Tuesday 27 August.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password