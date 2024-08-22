Occupants continue to advance in Donetsk region: Komyshivka, Zavitne and Novozhelanne are under Russian control. MAP
On 21 August, Russians seized 3 more settlements in Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.
According to analysts, the enemy captured Komyshivka, Zavitne and Novozhelanne in Donetsk region.
The enemy also advanced near Mykolaivka, Donetsk region.
At the same time, DeepState updated the map of the Ukrainian Defence Forces' advance in the Kursk region of Russia.
