Klymenko: Russians have killed 11 civilians in Donetsk region since beginning of week

Since the beginning of the week, Russian invaders have fired more than 50 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result of enemy shelling, 11 civilians were killed.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The State Emergency Service, the police are all on the ground to quickly eliminate the consequences of the shelling," Klymenko said.

He also reminded that the evacuation of civilians from Donetsk region continues.

Read more: 3860 children have been evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

"Risking their own lives, evacuation teams of the White Angel police and Phoenix State Emergency Service evacuate civilians under fire every day," the minister said.

The Interior Minister also said that today, on August 21, in the Selydove community, Russians attacked an evacuation crew with a drone, which included two rescuers, a police officer and three evacuated citizens, including a woman with a disability. There were no casualties.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Siversk and Ukrainsk in Donetsk region: 2 people died