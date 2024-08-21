3860 children have been evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

In August, 33,000 people, including 3,860 children, were moved from Donetsk region to safe regions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of the authorities, police units, SES units, and all humanitarian organisations, the process of evacuation from Donetsk region has been established. In August alone, we managed to evacuate 33,000 people, including 3,860 children," said the head of the region.

He noted that this area of work continues in full every day, with police and State Emergency Service units travelling to the frontline in armoured vehicles to evacuate people from dangerous areas.

According to Filashkin, due to the deteriorating situation in Donetsk Oblast, it was decided to tighten the curfew in the 10-kilometre zone, which includes 172 settlements. Now it lasts from 5pm to 9am.

"And the 5-km zone includes five settlements: Myrnohrad, Selydove, Novohrodivka, Kurakhivka and Hirnyk. There is a curfew from 15.00 to 11.00," added the head of the RMA.

As a reminder, in Myrnohrad the police will be looking for parents who hide their children from evacuation.