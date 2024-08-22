ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11047 visitors online
News
9 731 30

Ukrainian Armed Forces take control of Krasnooktyabrskoye village in Kursk region - Deep State. MAP

курськ

Ukrainian forces have taken control of the village of Krasnooktyabrskoye, thus completely cutting off the Russian army's land connection with the southern bank of the Seim River in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

It is noted that Russian troops can now leave from there either by pontoon crossings or by swimming across the river.

Карта Курська область

Read more: With operation in Kursk region, Ukraine has shown that it is capable of active action, - "Voice" MP Kostenko

Author: 

military actions (2217) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2864) Kursk (708)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 