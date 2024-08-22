Ukrainian Armed Forces take control of Krasnooktyabrskoye village in Kursk region - Deep State. MAP
Ukrainian forces have taken control of the village of Krasnooktyabrskoye, thus completely cutting off the Russian army's land connection with the southern bank of the Seim River in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.
It is noted that Russian troops can now leave from there either by pontoon crossings or by swimming across the river.
