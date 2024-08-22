The West has delayed providing Ukraine with long-range weapons for too long, fearing Putin's reaction. It is necessary to put these fears aside and provide Ukraine with everything it needs to win.

According to Censor.NET with reference to The Times, this was stated by the former Chief of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces, Patrick Sanders.

"Now we have to make sure that Ukraine can win. It's not just about surviving on the battlefield - it's about creating unacceptable threats to Russia that will force Putin to reconsider his actions," he said.

Sanders stressed that the war started by Putin "is almost racially motivated" and the best way to stop it is to help Ukraine "create an unacceptable threat" to Russia. He believes that the allies have overestimated Russia's possible reaction to support for Ukraine, and that fears of crossing "red lines" have proved unfounded.

The general also warned against any negotiations with Russia, calling them only a temporary pause. He is convinced that allowing Putin to take over Ukraine will lead to the capitulation of the West and undermine the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area.