News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 604,140 (+1,130) people, 8,529 tanks, 17,262 artillery systems, 16,567 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 604,140 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

  • personnel ‒ about 604,140 (+1,130) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8529 (+7) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles ‒ 16567 (+25) units,
  • artillery systems – 17,262 (+46) units,
  • MLRS – 1166 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 931 (+3) units,
  • aircraft – 367 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 13998 (+96),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2443 (+1),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23,280 (+59) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2904 (+17).

Read more: Since beginning of day, 110 combat engagements took place, 46 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

