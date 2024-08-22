Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 604,140 (+1,130) people, 8,529 tanks, 17,262 artillery systems, 16,567 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 604,140 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

personnel ‒ about 604,140 (+1,130) people,

tanks ‒ 8529 (+7) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 16567 (+25) units,

artillery systems – 17,262 (+46) units,

MLRS – 1166 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 931 (+3) units,

aircraft – 367 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 13998 (+96),

cruise missiles ‒ 2443 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23,280 (+59) units,

special equipment ‒ 2904 (+17).

