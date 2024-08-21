Since beginning of day, 110 combat engagements took place, 46 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

A total of 110 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage on the occupiers. The situation remains the most intense in the Pokrovsk direction.

Shelling of Ukraine

Today, the Russian invaders launched one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with two missiles and 76 air strikes, dropping 100 GABs. They also fired more than three thousand shells at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked our troops' defenses five times near Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Four attacks were repelled, one is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, 16 combat engagements took place near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and in the area of Andriivka. Twelve combat engagements were completed, four are ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near Torske, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Serhiivka during the day. Our defenders repelled 16 attacks, and one more is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the vicinity of Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six battles took place near Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne, one of which is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked Ukrainian troops five times near Toretsk and Pivnichne. They were unsuccessful.

Since the beginning of the day, 46 attacks took place in the Pokrovsk direction near Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Ptyche. Defense forces repelled 44 attacks, two are still ongoing.

According to preliminary information, 238 invaders were neutralized in this direction today, killed and wounded. An armored combat vehicle, an ATGM and a car were also destroyed. In addition, a tank, five artillery systems and an armored combat vehicle were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times, trying to advance near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Pobieda. He received a worthy rebuff.

The situation in the South

No active actions of the occupiers were recorded in the Vremivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions. However, the invaders are conducting air strikes and constantly shelling the territory of Ukrainian towns and villages and the positions of our units.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, who are effectively eliminating the enemy, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

