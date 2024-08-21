Russia is bombing its own villages in Kursk region, 27 GABs have already been dropped today - AFU General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements in the frontline is 54. The most intense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Russian troops are actively using aviation in the Kursk region. Currently, there are 17 known air strikes involving 27 guided aerial bombs on Russian settlements.

Russia is also using artillery to shell Ukrainian border settlements, including Porozok and Poznia in Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, four firefights took place near Lyptsi and Vovchansk since the beginning of the day, two of them are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops stormed our positions nine times near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and in the area of Andriivka. The situation is tense near Stelmakhivka, where four hostile attacks are currently underway.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Torske, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Serhiivka. In total, there have been nine combat engagements in this direction since the beginning of the day, and two are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversk direction, however, it receives a worthy rebuff from Ukrainian defenders. For instance, near Spirne, the occupiers tried to push our units back once without success.

Read more: 166 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, over third of them in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff of AFU

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops tried to drive our troops from their positions five times since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled all the assaults near Hryhorika, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions five times with the support of attack and bomber aircraft. Currently, one firefight is ongoing near Toretsk, and the invaders have already dropped 11 GABs on the city.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense. Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Ptyche. Fighting continues in four locations.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our units five times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Pobieda.

Hostilities in the South

The occupiers are not yet actively engaged in the Vremivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, but they are conducting air strikes. For example, Piatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia, Olhivka and Burhunka in Kherson region were shelled with unguided aerial missiles, and in Kherson region the enemy struck Shliakhove and Shylova Balka with GABs.

Read more: Russians shelled Toretsk and Zarichne in Donetsk region: four civilians were killed

"The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking the necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and stabilize the situation," the General Staff assured.