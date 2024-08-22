Over past day, Russians shelled 25 settlements in Kherson region. Kherson was partially left without electricity

Russian invaders shelled 25 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, killing 1 person and injuring 18 others.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Tomyna Balka, Komyshany, Antonivka, Novoberyslav, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Novovorontsovka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Poniativka, Shliakhove, Chervonyi Maiak, Vysoke, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Olhivka, Burhunka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

"The Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, a shopping centre, educational and medical institutions, churches, administrative buildings and a catering facility; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 7 multi-storey buildings and 36 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a water supply system, outbuildings, a garage, private cars and agricultural machinery. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 18 others were injured," the statement said.

In addition, Prokudin said that Kherson was partially left without electricity due to a Russian strike on a critical infrastructure facility.

"Power engineers are carrying out emergency repairs to restore power supply as soon as possible," the head of the RMA said.

