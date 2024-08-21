Ruscists attacked Antonivka from drone: Elderly woman was killed

Russian invaders attacked Antonivka with a drone, a woman was killed.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"The 84-year-old victim was in her own backyard during the enemy attack. The woman received an explosive injury incompatible with life," he said.

